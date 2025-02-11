Trump prepares executive order to continue downsizing federal workforce | LIVE

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump prepared to sign an executive order on Tuesday that would continue downsizing the federal workforce as he appeared with Elon Musk in the Oval Office, a rare joint appearance between the Republican commander-in-chief and his most powerful adviser.

The Associated Press reviewed a White House fact sheet on the order, which is intended to advance Musk's work slashing spending with his Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk said there are some good people in the federal bureaucracy but they need to be accountable and called it an "unelected" fourth branch.

"The people voted for major government reform and that's what the people are going to get," he said. "That's what democracy is all about."

It was Musk's first time taking questions from reporters since he joined the Trump administration as a special government employee with sprawling influence over federal agencies. He's also the world's richest person and the owner of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Despite concerns that he's amassing unaccountable power with little transparency, Musk described himself as an open book. He joked that the scrutiny was like a "daily proctology exam."

The White House fact sheet said that "agencies will undertake plans for large-scale reductions in force and determine which agency components (or agencies themselves) may be eliminated or combined because their functions aren't required by law."

It also said that agencies should "hire no more than one employee for every four employees that depart from federal service." There are plans for exceptions when it comes to immigration, law enforcement and public safety.

Trump and Musk are pushing federal workers to resign in return for financial incentives, although their plan is currently on hold while a judge reviews its legality. The deferred resignation program, commonly described as a buyout, would allow employees to quit and still get paid until Sept. 30. Administration officials said more than 65,000 workers have taken the offer.

Hundreds of people gathered for a rally Tuesday across the street from the U.S. Capitol in support of federal workers.

Janet Connelly, a graphic designer with the Department of Energy, said she's fed up with emails from the Office of Personnel Management encouraging people to take the deferred resignation program.

She tried to use her spam settings to filter out the emails but to no avail. Connelly said she has no plans to take the offer.

"From the get-go, I didn't trust it," she said.

Connelly said she thinks of her work as trying to do an important service for the American public.

"It's too easy to vilify us," she said.

Others have said fear and uncertainty have swept through the federal workforce.

"They're worried about their jobs. They're worried about their families. They're also worried about their work and the communities they serve," said Helen Bottcher, a former Environmental Protection Agency employee and current union leader in Seattle.

Bottcher participated in a press conference hosted by Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington.

Murray said workers "deserve better than to be threatened, intimidated and pushed out the door by Elon Musk and Donald Trump." She also said that "we actually need these people to stay in their jobs or things are going to start breaking."

_____

AP writers Martha Bellisle in Seattle, Rebecca Santana and Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.