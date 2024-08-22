17-year-old Fayetteville student becomes among youngest to earn private pilot license

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville teen is among the youngest pilots in the United States.

Tyler Moore earned his private pilot license on Tuesday a few days after he celebrated his 17th birthday.

Moore, who has loved planes since he was a toddler, is the son of an Army veteran and grew up watching planes fly over Pope Army Airfield.

"I've always loved planes since I was a kid. This private pilot license is only the beginning of my aviation career," said Moore.

He is a junior at Northwood Temple Academy where he plays basketball. Moore received his pilot license from Cape Fear Aviation Flight Training in Gray's Creek where he was a student.

Moore said he hopes to one day become a commercial pilot.