Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow: officials

MOSCOW -- In what is one of the largest drone attacks since the Russia-Ukraine war began, Moscow officials said they shot down at least 12 drones on Wednesday.

The Air Defense Forces of the Ministry of Defense shot down 10 UAVs Tuesday night and two more Wednesday morning, local time, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

It was not clear how many drones and missiles were launched in total.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

