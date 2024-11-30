North Carolina goes for win in Mack Brown's home finale against bowl-seeking rival NC State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina hosts rival N.C. State on Saturday.

The Tar Heels are bowl eligible and playing the final home game of Mack Brown's tenure. N.C. State needs a win to become bowl eligible.

The Wolfpack's rushing defense will face a stiff test in UNC running back Omarion Hampton. N.C. State has won three straight meetings in the longtime instate series.

The Tar Heels last beat the Wolfpack in 2020. UNC announced Tuesday that Brown won't return in 2025 for a seventh season in his second coaching tenure in Chapel Hill.