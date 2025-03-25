UNC guard Elliot Cadeau enters name in transfer portal

North Carolina rallied from a huge halftime deficit and nearly pulled off a stunning comeback before falling 71-64 against No. 6 seed Mississippi

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 has confirmed that North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Cadeau, a former 5 star and top 15 recruit in the 2023 class averaged 8.3 points and 5.1 assists per game with 68 starts during the last two years with the Tar Heels.

UNC forward Jalen Washington is reportedly also entering the NCAA portal.

He averaged 5.7 points per game and 4.2 rebounds.

The transfer window opened Monday.

UNC's season ended Friday with a 71-64 loss to Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA tournament.