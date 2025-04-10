UNC System navigates uncertainty amid student visa revocations: 'We're all seeking clarity'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- As President Donald Trump's administration revokes visas of dozens of international students nationwide, North Carolina is on the list of the colleges and universities that are being impacted.

"I feel we have a good enough population of international students here," Aadesh Kadam said.

Kadam is one of the thousands of international students at NC State who are facing uncertainty after two graduate students left the country last week when the U.S. State Department revoked their visas. NC State said they did not initiate these terminations and was not directly notified of these changes.

"The scrutiny is increasing," NC State graduate student Aditya Pai said. "I know one of my friends who got a phone call from the government and his visa was terminated right away. So, this has been a rising concern ... not only at NC State."

At UNC-Chapel Hill, six international students had their visas terminated, meaning they are now out of status, which could mean future deportation.

NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill are part of the UNC System. ABC11 spoke with UNC System President Peter Hans about how they're navigating the uncertainty after the Board of Governors meeting in Raleigh on Thursday.

"Our universities are doing all they can to support those international students who hope to learn more about this process," Hans said. "We also are seeking to clarify the process by which decisions are made."

According to Hans, at least three of their institutions, including UNC-Chapel Hill, NC State and UNC Charlotte, are being targeted by the Trump Administration.

According to ABC News, these incidents across the U.S. involve alleged violations of students' visas or green card conditions, however, the administration hasn't given a clear explanation what's behind all this, including to the UNC System, according to a spokesperson.

"We're all seeking clarity about the policy and how it affects certain individuals," Hans said. "Each university that hosts international students has a number of personnel dedicated to their support and are deeply engaged with them on a daily basis right now."

