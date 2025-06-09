Union of Southern Service Workers to hold Raleigh rally in solidarity with Los Angeles protesters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Union of Southern Service Workers will hold rallies across the country, including in Raleigh in support of protesters in Los Angeles.

The rally will be held at 2 p.m. in Moore Square.

Some of the group's demands include the release of civil rights leader David Huerta from federal custody and the withdrawal of the California National Guard, which was deployed in Los Angeles following ICE raids that sparked protests. Huerta was arrested in Los Angeles on Friday.

Tensions in Los Angeles escalated Sunday as thousands of protesters took to the streets in response to President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard.

Many protesters dispersed as evening fell and police declared an unlawful assembly, a precursor to officers moving in and making arrests of people who don't leave.

There are more rallies planned for Monday in California.