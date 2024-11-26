The untold story of 'Mary Poppins' shared in special edition of '20/20'

It's been 60 years since the Disney classic "Mary Poppins" first floated into our lives.
For a while, making the film seemed like an impossibility for Walt Disney. He pursued the film rights from the author, P.L. Travers, for almost three decades.
An ABC News two-night event commemorates the film's anniversary with rarely-seen video and stories, and chronicles its turbulent flight from children's book to the silver screen.
