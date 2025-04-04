US hiring surged in March, defying recession fears

U.S. hiring surged in March, blowing past economists' expectations and defying concern on Wall Street about a possible economic recession, government data on Friday showed.

The fresh data offered news of an upsurge in employer activity as stocks suffered a second day of selloffs over sweeping new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump earlier this week.

The U.S. added 228,000 jobs in March, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure amounted to robust hiring and marked a major increase from 151,000 jobs added in the previous month.

The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.2%, but it remains historically low.

The uptick in hiring last month came despite staff cuts imposed by the federal government amid cost-cutting efforts undertaken by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Federal government employment declined by 4,000 jobs in March, following a dropoff of 11,000 jobs the previous month.

The job gains came primarily in health care, transportation and warehousing.

Average hourly wages climbed 3.8% over the year ending in March, indicating that pay increases outpaced the inflation rate over that period.

Despite escalating trade tensions and market turbulence since Trump took office in January, the economy remains in solid shape by several key measures.

The unemployment rate stands at a historically low level. Meanwhile, inflation sits well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed's goal of 2%.

"The economy is strong," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month.

Tariffs announced earlier this week, however, threaten to derail hiring and worsen inflation, multiple analysts previously told ABC News.

The far-reaching levies increase the likelihood of a recession by driving up prices, sapping consumer spending, slowing business activity and risking layoffs, they said.

The White House plans to slap a 10% tax on all imported products and place additional duties on items from some of the largest U.S. trading partners, including China and the European Union.

"These policies, if sustained, would likely push the U.S. and global economy into recession this year," J.P. Morgan said in a note to clients after the tariff announcement.

"Recession risks will likely rise," Deutsche Bank added.

U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday in the first trading session after Trump unveiled the new tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,679 points, or nearly 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined almost 6%.

The S &P 500 tumbled 4.8%, marking its worst trading day since 2020.