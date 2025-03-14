Fatal crash shuts down part of Clayton Boulevard; driver arrested for DWI

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious crash has shut down part of Clayton Boulevard, formerly known as US Hwy 70 Business, Friday morning in both directions.

It happened at Town Centre Boulevard. A spokesperson for the town of Clayton confirmed one person is dead and another was arrested for a DWI.

The crash involved a white pickup truck and a sedan. Both vehicles are heavily damaged.

All westbound traffic is being detoured down Shotwell and eastbound traffic is being detoured down Guy Road.

"Please avoid traveling through this area if possible and consider an alternative route this morning," a town spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.