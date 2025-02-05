24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

USPS temporarily suspends package service from China, Hong Kong as Trump's tariffs kick in

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 5, 2025 2:54AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Postal Service announced a temporary suspension of "international package acceptance of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong" until further notice.

According to the notice, the suspension does not include letters or flats from China or Hong Kong, those items will continue to be accepted.

This comes after President Donald Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all goods coming from China.

China countered Trump's across-the-board tariffs on Chinese products with tariffs on select U.S. imports Tuesday, as well as announcing an antitrust investigation into Google and other trade measures.

This is a developing story. Check back with for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW