Vape shops busted in Cumberland, Robeson Counties as part of Operation Vapor Trail

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement busted dozens of vape shops Wednesday in Robeson and Cumberland Counties.

Investigators say a months-long operation was started after several people overdosed on products purchased at more than 100 stores.

ABC11 learned that undercover purchases were made and search warrants were executed just this week.

Investigators won't say exactly which stores were busted. Some of the products had illegal amounts of THC in them.

The investigation started nearly eight months ago and the US Drug Enforcement Agency investigation assisted in the investigation.

According to Fayetteville Police Department, the stores are known to advertise the products as being legal and only containing levels of THC permitted under the law when in fact they have much higher levels in violation of NC General Statutes.

"I would just say keep as much precaution as you can," said Nyolie Rodriguez. "Try and buy from the safest place you can but nothing else you can do about it."

Hope Mills Police posted about it on Facebook as well. The chief said folks don't know what they are putting in their bodies.

"They are loaded with harmful chemicals as well as unlawful amounts of THC," said Chief Stephen Dollinger.

Neither Fayetteville police nor other agencies haven't revealed just yet if anyone has been arrested.