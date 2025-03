Vehicle transporting mobile home hits internet lines on US-64 near Apex, roads closed

US-64 near Flying Hawks Road is expected to reopen by 1 a.m.

US-64 near Flying Hawks Road is expected to reopen by 1 a.m.

US-64 near Flying Hawks Road is expected to reopen by 1 a.m.

US-64 near Flying Hawks Road is expected to reopen by 1 a.m.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Both sides of US-64 in Apex are closed following a crash on Friday afternoon.

Apex police said a vehicle towing a mobile home pulled down lines across both the east and westbound lanes on US-64 and Flying Hawk Road.

Fire crews quickly put out a small fire caused by the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are working to restore services to the area.

US-64 near Flying Hawks Road is expected to reopen by 1 a.m.