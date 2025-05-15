Dog saves life of French bulldog with epilepsy, video shows

When Sarah McArdle Strilka's French bulldog, Yogi, started seizing at home with no human around to help, an unlikely hero came to the rescue.

Her boxer, Reggie, who is just 16 months old, immediately jumped into action, keeping Yogi upright and moving. This attention saved poor Yogi from aspirating long enough for Strilka to get home.

"My French bulldog, Yogi, has severe epilepsy," Strilka said. "As soon as Yogi started seizing when I wasn't home, Reggie jumped into action."

Reggie was able to keep Yogi alive for three hours straight, despite having only been present for Yogi's epilepsy attacks once before.

"If it wasn't for Reggie, Yogi would not be alive today," she told Storyful.