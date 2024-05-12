New NC 50 bridge over US 70 underway, set to be finished by 2026

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The bridge that carries Benson Road over US 70 in Garner will soon be replaced.

The NC Department of Transportation said the bridge is safe, but it is no longer up to current design standards.

The 71-year-old bridge will remain open while the project is underway. Crews could begin construction this spring, and it is expected to be finished by fall 2026.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer, NCDOT has been planning this project for years. The state wants to improve the traffic flow around the interchange.

NCDOT is simplifying the exit ramp from westbound U.S. 70 but eliminating Umstead Lane as a two-way street. This allows drivers direct access to Benson Road, which is also NC 50, the News and Observer reported.

Like the current one, the new bridge will have three lanes with two travel lanes and a center turn lane. According to News and Observer, however, it will have sidewalks on both sides, unlike the current bridge.

The state awarded the $11.6 million construction contract to Blythe Construction of Charlotte as the lowest qualified bidder for this project.

This comes after NCDOT shared there are 48 bridges in the Triangle considered in "poor condition." 36 of these bridges will be repaired or replaced over the next five years.

According to NCDOT's website, the bridges in poor condition are still considered safe, but some components are deteriorating.

The majority of these bridges in "poor condition" are in Wake County.

State funding will cover the majority of bridge construction in the Triangle. North Carolina is also scheduled to receive $150 million this year in federal funding to replace or preserve bridges.

