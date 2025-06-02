Wake County commissioners will vote on proposed $2.1 million budget for 2026

Educators say they won't settle for any plan that puts teacher positions or benefits at risk.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County commissioners will vote Monday on next year's proposed county budget.

Early May, the county manager David Ellis presented his $2.1 billion budget recommendation, including increases in funding in public safety and education.

Over half of the funding nearly $734 million goes toward Wake County Public Schools, which is $35 million more compared to last year but less than the $40 million Superintendent Robert Taylor requested.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. inside the Wake County Justice Center.,

Budget Breakdown

Library Bond: The library bond will require a 0.25-cent property tax increase. The $142 million bond will enable the County to build five new libraries and expand or renovate nine other library buildings during the next seven years, increasing accessibility and improving service delivery.

Fire Tax District: The Wake County Fire Tax District funds fire services in the unincorporated areas of the county and the Town of Wendell. Many firehouses in these areas were built in the 1970s and 1980s for volunteer fire departments, the county said. In addition, the County plans to replace 10 aging stations during the next 10 years at a cost of more than $60 million.

To fund these expenses, the budget proposes approving the Fire Commission's request to increase the fire tax by 1.5 cents to 12.25 cents per $100 of property value for households in the unincorporated areas and Wendell.

Wake Schools: The budget recommends a $1.15 billion investment, or 53% of the budget, in education and facilities. This includes operating funds of $737.6 million for the Wake County Public School System, $133.8 million for Wake Tech, and $8.2 million for Pre-K programs for income-eligible 3- and 4-year-olds.

First Responders: Adding 15 new paramedics and 10 emergency medical technicians to Wake County EMS to provide timely and appropriate emergency medical care to our residents.

Continuum of Care: Adding nine positions to the agency, which Wake County now leads. The agency works to make homelessness "rare, brief, and non-recurring" in the community.

Legal Help: Funding for the first time for two legal assistants in the Wake County District Attorney's Office and one social worker in the Wake County Public Defender's Office to address a growing workload and help move cases through the justice system more efficiently.

Board of Elections: Adding six new positions to the Wake County Board of Elections in response to Senate Bill 382, which is now law and requires ballots to be counted within shorter timeframes than in the past.

See full copy of proposed budget here.