Body found in wooded area near train tracks in Morrisville; police

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area in Morrisville.

Morrisville police said just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, two people found a body in a wooded area near the train tracks along Church Street, closest to the intersection of Traphill Drive.

Authorities said when officers arrived, they found a body in "an advanced state of decomposition" and began the death investigation.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Wake County Bureau of Forensic Services, and Norfolk Southern Railway are also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Zach Grady at zgrady@morrisvillenc.gov.

