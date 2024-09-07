Cary mom on edge following school manhunt, Georgia mass shooting

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Julia Findley wanted to be mad about other things this week. Like her son missing the bus and other things that come along with the first two weeks of school in Wake County.

"I shouldn't just be worried that, that is the last thing I say to them because some parent in Georgia said that," she said.

Findley is upset not just about the school shooting in Georgia about but also about the search for a murder suspect, seen at several high schools in Raleigh this week.

"The day after that happens we get this email that says there is a possible suspect running around Wake County campuses," she said.

Findley is grateful for the emails sent by Wake County Schools about the search which ended Friday near Enloe High School.

The suspect--Syncere Pigford--was wanted for his role allegedly in a murder in Wendell.

"We knew he'd get caught," said Justin Jones, a student at Enloe. "Now that we know he's been caught, it's a much better feeling knowing we can go to school, knowing that we aren't in as much harm as we are."

We met Findley and her kids in the first few months after the pandemic started.

"I don't know if you could be any tougher on these kids," she said. "They turn up and go to school every day."

Her son is 12 and goes to East Cary Middle School. Her daughter goes to Cary High School.

"We were so mad about COVID and I'm like wow but I'm not sure what I prefer," she said. "We shouldn't have to be strong like this."