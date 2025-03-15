Wake County teacher, sons escape fire that destroyed their home

Lynn Road Elementary teacher Nicole Watkins and her two sons were inside sleeping when the fire started.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County school teacher and her two sons were displaced after a large fire burned through their home earlier this week.

Lynn Road Elementary teacher Nicole Watkins and her two sons, Wyatt and Wade, were inside the townhome on English Oaks Drive sleeping when the fire started.

Witness Sheri Thompson shared a video with ABC11 that showed the intensity of the flames on Tuesday night.

Wyatt is a sophomore at Millbrook High School and Wade is a senior at Sanderson High School.

Their father Mike is a teacher at Millbrook and said he's both humbled and overwhelmed by the generosity of the community after he posted a GoFundMe page for his ex-wife.