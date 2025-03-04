Wake Forest couple wins $1M on $10 lottery game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake Forest couple is celebrating a big financial win in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Jon and Karen Bell bought a $10 50X The Cash scratch-off ticket from OHM Quick Shop on Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest.

When they scratched it off, they learned it was worth the $1 million top prize.

On Monday, the Bells went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim their prize. They could choose to receive it as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. They chose to split the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required tax withholdings, they each took home $215,251.

The 50X The Cash game debuted in February with six $1 million top prizes. Four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

