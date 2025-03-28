Wake County's health resources bus debuts at Wendell community fair

'Wake Wheels for Health' is designed to bring health resources to county residents.

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is taking its public health services on the road.

The county is set to debut its brand-new mini bus 'Wake Wheels for Health' at the Wendell Community Health Fair Friday. The bus is designed to bring health resources to Wake County residents.

At Friday's event, people will have access to several programs, including support from health workers and environmental health specialists. Staff will also provide free COVID-19 testing kits.

"Wake Wheels for Health raises the bar for Wake County as it allows us to go into the heart of our community and meet residents where they are," said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Susan Evans in a news release. "We're committed to making health resources more available to everyone and by bringing services directly into the community, we can better support our residents, especially those who may face barriers to accessing traditional health care."

Wake County will continue this service at upcoming community events and locations where health services are needed most.

The event at the Wendell Community Center is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be over 40 vendors, health screenings, raffles and food trucks.

