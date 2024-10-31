Several families displaced due to Raleigh apartment fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire at a Raleigh apartment complex has forced families out of their homes.

Raleigh Fire Department called 2 alarms to handle the blaze that started late Wednesday night on Walden Pond Drive.

The assistant fire chief told ABC11 that when crews first arrived, they wanted to get in as much personnel and equipment as possible.

He says the fire was along the roof line and they were able to maneuver and cut it off there.

The infrastructure of the apartment complex made it more difficult for crews to work this fire.

"Well, as you can see, one truck can clog up the area, the access to it. So the guys have to come in and place the apparatus according to their first arriving so they know other apparatus can get in. And then the lines that we lay in, the 5-inch lines. They pre planned this area several times. So they know where the hydrants are at," James Poole said.

There were no injuries.

The Red Cross is helping the families in need.