Wallace 'Wally' Amos Jr., founder of Famous Amos cookies, dies at 88

A statement from the Amos family said he died in his home following his battle with dementia.

Wallace "Wally" Amos Jr., the founder of Famous Amos cookies, has died, his family said Wednesday. He was 88.

He died "peacefully" at home following a battle with dementia, his family said.

Amos, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, opened the first Famous Amos cookie shop in Hollywood on the famed Sunset Blvd. in 1975. Amos' cookie brand exploded in popularity over the years, becoming known for its signature beige packaging and blue lettering.

"With his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Famous Amos was a great American success story, and a source of Black pride," read a statement from the Amos family.

The statement continued, "It's also a part of our family story for which we will forever be grateful and proud. Our dad taught as the value of hard work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our dreams. He was a true original Black American hero."

The statement also asked for contributions to Alzheimer's Association.

"We also know he would love it if you had a chocolate chip cookie today," the statement finished.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.