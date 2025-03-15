1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Raleigh on Saturday.

Raleigh police said officers responded to reports of a shooting on Walnut View Road just before 6:15 a.m.

Police said a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

Anyone who believes they may have additional information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.