Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" Gag Reel Arrives with Digital Release

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" is on digital platforms today, and it comes with a gag reel packed with on-set slip ups, laughter and behind-the-scenes chemistry from Marvel's most unpredictable crew.

Available on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, "Thunderbolts*" takes audiences on a globe-trotting, high-stakes mission with some of the MCU's most unlikely heroes who are now hailed "The New Avengers."

While the film delivers heart-pounding action and emotional depth, the newly released gag reel peels back the curtain on the cast's fun side. From Florence Pugh's spontaneous cartwheels to more unexpected moments, the stars trade super-serious missions for super-sized laughs between takes.

The digital release also features bonus content including deleted scenes and exclusive featurettes that take fans deeper into the making of the movie.

