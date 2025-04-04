Showers, heavy rain expected on Monday followed by cooler weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a scorching weekend with temperatures near 90, central NC can expect showers and heavy rain on Monday.

A storm system passed through Sunday night and will stick around Monday, bringing the potential for damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

Highs will drop to near 60.

Looking Ahead

There will be much cooler weather into midweek, with highs into the upper 50s to near 60.

Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-30s Tuesday night, supporting freeze potential north and frost potential in the Triangle.

On Thursday, clouds will thicken. A few areas may hit 70 degrees, but most will be in the 60s.

Another cold front will move through Friday, bringing some scattered showers.