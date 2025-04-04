Showers, heavy rain expected on Monday followed by cooler weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a scorching weekend with temperatures near 90, central NC can expect showers and heavy rain on Monday.

A storm system passed through Sunday night and will stick around Monday, bringing the potential for damaging winds and an isolated tornado. ABC11 Meteorologists say the severe risk will be from noon to 8 p.m.

Rain totals will be around one to two inches for most.

Highs will reach the low to mid-70s, still a few degrees above historical average. Expect rain to ease up overnight as a cold front moves through.

Looking Ahead

There will be much cooler weather into midweek, with highs into the upper 50s to near 60.

Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-30s Tuesday night, supporting freeze potential north and frost potential in the Triangle.

On Thursday, clouds will thicken. A few areas may hit 70 degrees, but most will be in the 60s.

Another cold front will move through Friday, bringing some scattered showers.