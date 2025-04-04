Hot stretch this weekend; heavy rain, thunderstorms possible Sunday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This weekend was the hottest stretch of the year so far, and it'll be followed by some heavy rain.

Friday through Sunday, temperatures will feel more like mid-summer. The hottest time of the year in the ABC11 viewing area usually falls between July 2 and 29, with an average high of 91 degrees.

On Friday, temperatures at Raleigh-Durham International Airport hit 90 degrees, breaking the old record of 88 from 1934 and running about 20 degrees above the usual for this time of year. Pollen levels were also quite high.

If it seems like pollen season has gotten longer, a "clear trend" shows it has, an expert says.

Good news for Dreamville goers, the warmth sticks around for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are near 90.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms might pop up Sunday night into Monday as a slow-moving front moves through. Some areas could get around two inches of rainfall.

The good news: the rain will provide some pollen relief Monday, which will be wet and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead

There will be much cooler weather into midweek, with highs into the upper 50s to near 60.

Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-30s Tuesday night, supporting freeze potential north and frost potential in the Triangle.

