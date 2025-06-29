Rain expected July 4 weekend on North Carolina Coast, Triangle; Chantal could be next storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday is expected to be a mix of clouds and sunshine, and it will be humid with temperatures in the low 90s.

There is a chance for rain on Sunday as what will become Tropical Storm Chantal will throw moisture into the Carolinas.

Central NC could see showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Regardless of the amount of organization of this system, there will be coastal impacts of rough surf and dangerous rip currents from the Outer Banks through the northeastern Florida Coast.

Rain moves out as we head through Monday.

Temps climb back into the 90s next week and stay there for days.