'What We Do in the Shadows' cast reunites to reflect on show's legacy

The Staten Island vampires return to the red carpet! The cast of "What We Do in the Shadows" reunited for a special FYC event where they reminisced about what made the show so fang-tastic.

LOS ANGELES -- The vampires of Staten Island may have called it a night, but the cast of "What We Do in the Shadows" reunited one last time for a farewell to their beloved series.

Stars Harvey Guillén, Matt Berry, Kristen Schaal, Mark Proksch and Kayvan Novak appeared at a special For Your Consideration (FYC) event in Los Angeles to celebrate the Emmy-nominated FX comedy, which wrapped its sixth and final season last year.

"It's kind of like a little reunion," said Guillén, who plays a familiar-turned-vampire hunter Guillermo. "It's kind of sad because we know this is our last season, but I get to see this guy," he added, gesturing to Novak who played ancient vampire Nandor the Relentless.

"He loves me," Guillén joked. "He does this cute thing when I call him and then he doesn't pick up."

Berry, who played the delightfully inappropriate Laszlo Cravensworth, was more reflective about the show's end.

"It's nostalgic because there will come a time where we do nothing more for the show," he said. "It was a really good fun job to be part of so it will be sad when it comes to an end."

Based on the 2014 film of the same name, "What We Do in the Shadows" followed a group of vampire roommates navigating the modern world on Staten Island. Over six seasons, it became popular with fans and critics, earning multiple Emmy nominations and developing a passionate fanbase.

Kristen Schaal, who joined the series in later seasons, believes that loyal following stems from the show's celebration of all things offbeat.

"It celebrates outsider culture," said Schaal. "It's very funny."

Proksch, who played energy vampire Colin Robinson, credited the show's longevity to its viewers.

"We got very lucky that very smart and social people spread the word," he said.

Novak echoed the sentiment.

"I travel around the states now and again doing cons, so meeting the fans face-to face-I've really got an incredible sense of how much this show means to them," he said. "And I love that. It's fantastic. We've got the best fans in the world."

"What We Do in the Shadows" is streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

