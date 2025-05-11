White House says it has made a trade deal with China

GENEVA -- The White House communications office sent a news release Sunday announcing that a trade deal with China has been reached, but it offers no details, and the Chinese have yet to address it.

The release points to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's on-camera statement Sunday in Geneva, where he said, "We're confident that the deal we struck with our Chinese partners will help us to work toward resolving that national emergency."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced "substantial progress" had been made with the Chinese but stopped short of touting a full deal.

He also said that there would be a full briefing on Monday.

China has not yet commented on the negotiations.

As of now, the trade embargo is still in effect. The White House has not yet announced that the 145% tariff will be altered.

But sources in the administration told ABC News this appears to be a significant step toward that possible action.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders, Hannah Demissie, and Justin Fishel