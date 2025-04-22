Father shot, killed while taking kids to barbershop in California: 'He died protecting his kids'

FRESNO, Calif. -- A grieving widow is sharing her family's heart-wrenching loss at the hands of a shooter whose bullet hit the innocent man at a barbershop in Fresno over the weekend.

"Until his last moment, he was the protector. He would always say, 'If I had to give my life for my family, I would,'" said Gabriela, wife of 44-year-old Jampier Quintero.

"That's exactly what he did. He died protecting his kids."

Quintero was struck and killed Saturday after a gunman opened fire just after 5 p.m. inside Los Viejones Barber Shop on Belmont and Van Ness.

He was there with his two young sons, ages 5 and 11, to get haircuts before Easter.

Gabriela says her kids and entire family are in a state of shock.

"They saw their father spread out on the floor," Gabriela explained. "My little son, he fell to his knees. And now he has cuts on them."

Quintero was one of three victims struck by gunfire.

A 20-year-old and a 17-year-old were also shot.

Police believe they were the intended targets of the suspect, who was getting his haircut and began shooting from a barber's chair through the cape covering his chest.

"The assailant actually left the business itself, and as he left the business on foot, he continued to fire at those individuals in the parking lot," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

That's where Quintero and his sons were when they were caught in the crossfire.

The family immigrated to the US from Venezuela just a couple of years ago, seeking asylum and a better life.

Nancy, their neighbor, met them a week after they moved to America.

She tells Action News that Quintero's death is a big blow to the community.

"I think they modeled for us what we want to see in immigrants," said Nancy. "Jampier is a hard worker. He cares deeply for his family and the community around him."

Police have not determined if the shooting was gang-related, but they made a point to say Quintero had no gang ties whatsoever.

Gabriella said her husband was a loving father and man of God, who would've had this message to the shooter.

"To forgive the man that killed him. I don't feel hate towards that person because my husband was a man who would say that each person deserves to be forgiven, and I hope God forgives that person," said Gabriella.

The shooter is still on the run.

Police say he is in his early 20s, with dark hair.

They ask you to come forward if you have any information.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Quintero's family during this time.

