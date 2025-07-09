1 man killed in Raleigh shooting, another man facing murder charge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead and another is facing the charge of murder in a shooting that took place in Raleigh.

On Tuesday at 4:09 a.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a call for service to check on someone on Auston Grove Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old William Hala who appeared to have been assaulted.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The suspect in the case was identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Daniel Lee who was arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with information in the investigation is asked to call Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.

