WNC recovery, public education, teacher pay raises top list of priorities for Governor Josh Stein

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With an outdoor public inauguration ceremony canceled due to winter weather, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein delivered his inaugural address in front of a smaller audience inside the House chamber of the historic Capitol building. The speech was provided virtually via live stream.

During his 17-minute speech, Stein said among his first orders of businesses since taking office were executive orders to help areas hit hard by Helene.

He added that recovery will be a top priority for his administration.

"North Carolina Strong means supporting our neighbors in Western North Carolina the same way they are supporting each other we must fast-track getting back into their homes as quickly as possible we must support small businesses so they can support our economy in the decades to come," Stein said.

Stein also promised to fight for public education, teacher pay raises and to tackle the fentanyl crisis.

And like his predecessor Roy Cooper, Stein will have to contend with a Republican legislature seeking to limit his power. However, he'll have a fellow Democrat as Lieutenant Governor and the GOP narrowly lost its supermajority.

Stein extended the olive branch to lawmakers during his address, "To the members of the General Assembly I say let's work together we have real problems to solve and we do not have time to settle petty scores or fight divisive culture wars I want to stand with you as we fight for our people, not with each other."

Republican state legislative leaders sounded hopeful on the General Assembly's opening day this week that they could work with Stein to approve more hurricane recovery money early in 2025.

After Stein's speech, the North Carolina GOP issued the following statement: "Governor Josh Stein today pledges to continue the same tired policies North Carolinians endured for the past eight years in the Executive Mansion. While Democrats spend their time appointing political donors to state boards and complaining about responsible governance, Republicans will continue to lead. That's why the voters of this state trust Republicans to deliver for families, small businesses, and workers," said NCGOP Communications Director Matt Mercer.

