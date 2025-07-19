Woman arrested, accused of stealing donations for Hurricane Helene victims from church

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing supplies for Hurricane Helene victims from a church in Asheville.

Surveillance video showed Ellen Margaret Hickman, 42, breaking into Oteen Baptist Church and stealing several items using a wagon, which was also stolen from the church. The items stolen were blankets, clothes, tools, equipment, food and more.

The pastor said they have been serving the community for eight months since Helene hit Western North Carolina.

Hickman was charged with the following:



Felony Breaking and Entering

Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering

She was booked into Buncombe County Detention Facility on July 16 under a $1,000 bond.