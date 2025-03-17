Woman found dead in Smithfield motel, suspect at large, police say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a motel.

Officers responded about 12:45 p.m. Monday to the Baymont Inn at 125 S. Equity Drive.

The woman's death is being treated as a homicide, police said.

Smithfield Police Department

Police said they have developed a suspect but that person is not in custody.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

Police said they hope to release more details later Monday.

