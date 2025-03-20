Woman hit, killed while walking along highway in Fayetteville

The incident happened at the intersection of NC Highway 24 and North Plymouth Street.

The incident happened at the intersection of NC Highway 24 and North Plymouth Street.

The incident happened at the intersection of NC Highway 24 and North Plymouth Street.

The incident happened at the intersection of NC Highway 24 and North Plymouth Street.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while walking along a highway in Fayetteville.

Emergency crews responded to calls about a pedestrian who was hit on NC Highway 24 and North Plymouth Street just after 8:30 p.m.

When officials arrived they found a white SUV with heavy front-end damage and a woman lying on the side of the road.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation found that the SUV was driving west on NC Highway 24 when it hit the woman, who was walking in the lanes of travel.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.