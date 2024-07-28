Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman meet Marvel fans worldwide for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

NEW YORK -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the summer blockbuster fans have been waiting for, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman bringing their beloved superhero characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

In a special episode of "On The Red Carpet," Reynolds and Jackman spoke about their excitement for the new film that's now playing in theaters nationwide.

"I never feel more freed than when I'm this character," Reynolds told "On The Red Carpet." "It's like everything I love about performing. It's clown work. It's like, literally clown work under a suit and a mask and all that kind of stuff. And then working with my closest friends, that is a weird feeling."

Jackman has been playing Wolverine on screen since the original "X-Men" movie in 2000, but "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the first time his character has donned the famous yellow suit from the comic books, something even Jackman couldn't believe.

"Honestly, I can't imagine doing it any other way," Jackman said. "I can't believe we didn't do it for the last 24 years. It was (Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy's) idea, immediately, 'this is what we're gonna do' and it's just, it's perfect."

The "Deadpool & Wolverine" episode of "On The Red Carpet" also features footage from the film's world premiere in New York City and the world tour Reynolds and Jackman went on to promote the movie in cities like Shanghai, London, Berlin, Rio de Janeiro and Seoul where the duo had some wet and wild fun during a surprise appearance at Waterbomb Festival.

The episode also includes a fun look back at the first "On The Red Carpet" interviews with Reynolds and Jackman decades ago when the two charismatic leading men were just getting started in Hollywood.

Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet Presents: Deadpool & Wolverine" in the video above.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel Studios, "On The Red Carpet" and this ABC station.