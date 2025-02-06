Search underway for woman accused of shooting 14-year-old in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman in Durham.

The agency said Zirea Hackney was charged with shooting a 14-year-old.

She is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information about Hackney's whereabouts is asked to "Submit a Tip" at https://durhamcrimestoppers.org/ or call (919) 683-1200. Calls are answered 24 hours a day, and CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 in felony cases! Callers never have to give their names, and we have operators who speak English and Spanish.

