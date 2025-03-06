AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old Zoe Upton out of Wake County

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old out of Wake County.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Zoe Katherine Upton is described as 2 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 34 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Zoe was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Deputies said Zoe is believed to be traveling with 30-year-old Zachary Richard Upton and 54-year-old Christina Garner Jones.

Upton is described as white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Jones is described as white woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen on Benson Road in Garner in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse with NC license plate JKL-2368.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Wake County Sheriff's Office immediately at (919) 856-6911, or call 911 or* HP.