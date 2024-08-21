Zoe Saldaña joins cast of Pixar's 'Elio': A 'compelling story' about 'unconventional families'

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It was a busy D23 for star Zoe Saldaña. She took to the Entertainment Showcase stage twice in a night, representing the third installment in the "Avatar" series, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," as well as Pixar's upcoming original movie "Elio," where she plays Elio's Aunt Olga.

The studio describes "Elio" as a "cosmic misadventure," following "Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination." Eventually, he "finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be."

Alongside Saldaña, "Elio" features Yonas Kibreab as the voice of Elio, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon and Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa.

Concept art for Pixar's "Elio." In theaters June 2025. Disney/Pixar

On The Red Carpet spoke with Saldaña about the animated film.

"I'm a big sucker for films that talk about family and unconventional families, and 'Elio' is very much that story about this wonderful little boy that is trying to belong and thinks that being in space is actually where his home is going to be," she said.

"Obviously, we'll have to deal with all the trials and tribulations that his decisions, you know, carry out, and I just think it's a really compelling story, and I'm just so excited."

The film is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina, and produced by Mary Alice Drumm.

"Elio" releases in theaters June 13, 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this ABC station.

