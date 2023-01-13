Overnight storms leave thousands without power in Durham and Orange counties

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people are without power in Durham and Orange counties this morning after a round of strong storms brought heavy winds and rain to parts of the Triangle.

Remnants of the storm can be seen on LaSalle Street in Durham where a metal roof belonging to Adams Products Company was blown off the building blown off by high winds.

That roof ended up on some power lines and has cut power to that area.

According to Duke Energy, more than 2,000 customers are without power in Durham County. The estimated time of restoration is 12:00 p.m.

In Orange County, just over 1,100 customers are starting their Friday morning in the dark. The estimated time of restoration there is 6:00 p.m.