abc11 troubleshooter

Is your home prepared for hurricane season?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Is your home prepared for hurricane season?

Hurricane season is in full swing; if you are not prepared yet, now is the time.

When it comes to our area and getting hit by a hurricane, while our area can get a lot of physical damage, the power outages can cause a fatal tragedy.

Richard Trumka with the Consumer Product Safety Commission says, "When the power goes out people turn to portable generators. The problem is the carbon monoxide poisoning from generators kills about eighty people every year in the United States."

Trumka suggests testing your generators and equipment now before a big storm. Generators need to be at least twenty feet away from your home with the exhaust pointed away from any buildings, and that includes never using them in basements, crawl spaces, garages, or on the porch.

"They can create a gigantic buildup of carbon monoxide, which is you can't see it, you can't smell it. It's an invisible killer and one of these generators can put out as much as hundreds or even thousands times the amount of carbon dioxide a car puts out," Trumka adds.

Besides a working smoke detector, flashlights and batteries, also make sure you have carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessabc11 troubleshooterhurricane
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Troubleshooter tops $6M recovered for viewers
Scam Alert: You will lose your AC if you don't pay up
Falling for this fake package delivery notification could cost you
Section 8 vouchers expiring before tenants can find homes
TOP STORIES
Wake County continues to scale down COVID-19 testing sites
Fireworks dazzle over Dix Park, downtown Raleigh for Fourth of July
Enthusiastic crowd greets return of Fort Bragg's July 4th celebrations
Renters struggle to find apartments in hot housing market
Brittney Griner writes letter to Pres. Biden pleading for his help
2 police officers shot during July 4th festivities in Philadelphia
Highland Park parade shooting victims range in age from 8 to 85
Show More
Person of interest taken into custody after 6 killed in IL shooting
Don't celebrate July 4 by shooting guns, police warn
Dix Park becoming premiere spot for big events
In Raleigh, people observed this July 4th in different ways
Fayetteville neighbors still processing officer-involved shooting
More TOP STORIES News