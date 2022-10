Powerball Jackpot grows to $580 million ahead of Saturday drawing

According to NC Education Lottery, the jackpot is now the tenth-largest jackpot in Powerball's history.

Lottery officials say more than 30,000 players took home prizes in Wednesday's drawing and one person matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The winning ticket came from Rosemart on Northwest Maynard Road in Cary.

The Powerball jackpot has already been won five times this year.