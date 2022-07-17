Lucky person in Charlotte wins $1 million Powerball drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One lucky winner in Charlotte is $1 million dollars richer after Saturday night's Powerball drawing.The $2 Powerball ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street and matched all five white balls. The lucky winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. According to Powerball officials, the odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.No one won Saturday night's Powerball jackpot bringing the jackpot prize to $89 million for Monday's drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to Powerball.Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery's website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.