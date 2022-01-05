Powerball lottery jackpot at $630M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing has grown to $630 million.The jackpot is now the seventh largest in Powerball's history and has a cash value of $448.4 million.There was no jackpot winner last Monday, when the top prize was at $550 million.The winning numbers for Monday were: 2-13-32-33-48 Powerball:22 Multiplier 2X.The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.The last winning jackpot was hit on Oct. 4 with a prize of nearly $700 million.A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers. The jackpot at the time rose to $699.8 million, making it the seventh-largest for all lottery games in U.S. history.Powerball tickets, which cost $2 each, are sold in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.