Powerball lottery jackpot at $610M for winning numbers drawing Monday

Jackpot would be eighth-largest in Powerball history if there is a winner Monday

It could be a lucky Monday for someone.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $610 million for Monday night's winning numbers drawing.

The jackpot rose after no one matched all six numbers from Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers for Saturday were: 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and Powerball: 18.

Monday's jackpot has a cash value of $292.6 million.

If there's a winner, this would be the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball's 30 year history.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)