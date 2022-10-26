Powerball lottery jackpot at $700M for winning numbers drawing Wednesday

Jackpot would be fifth-largest in Powerball history if there is a winner Wednesday.

It could be your lucky night as the Powerball winning numbers lottery jackpot is up to $700 million.

The Powerball jackpot is now at 700 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

That makes it the fifth largest prize in the history of the game.

There have been no winner after 35 drawings straight.

The winning numbers for Monday were: 18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4

One ticket in Texas matched five of the numbers to win $1 million.

MORE: What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions lottery jackpot?

Wednesday's jackpot has a cash value of $335.7 million.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)