Garner woman wins $100,000 lottery prize by matching 4 Powerball numbers

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Garner woman plans to use her lottery winnings to fix up her house.Sonya Grantham-Griffis matched four white balls in the Powerball drawing on June 19--a 1 in 913,129 chance.She purchased her winning ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo on Benson Highway in Garner.Her ticket was worth $100,000, of which she took home $70,751 after taxes.Grantham-Griffis said she plans to use that prize money to "fix up the house." Any that she has leftover, she's going to put into savings.