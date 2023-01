$1 million Powerball prize won in Haywood County

A person in North Carolina is million dollars richer after matching all five white balls in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person in North Carolina is million dollars richer after matching all five white balls in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased in Haywood County at the I market on Barber Boulevard for $2.

Officials at North Carolina Education Lottery say the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

Since no one won Wednesday's Jackpot prize, the total Powerball Jackpot rose to $325 million for Saturday night.